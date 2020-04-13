Horticulture department starts portal to deliver veggies, fruits

Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has established ethottam.com, a portal through which one could have vegetables and fruits delivered at their doorsteps.

The Department offers vegetables in three packages, priced ₹300, ₹500 and ₹600. The three packages have the same set of vegetables, numbering around 15, but the weight ranges from 0.25 kg to 1 kg.

Vegetables include tomatoes, beans, carrots, lady’s finger, yam, beetroot, radish, ginger, chillies and brinjal. The same system applies to fruits and they too come in three differently-priced packages, ₹500, ₹600 and ₹800, again depending on the quantity of fruits.

The fruits bag consists of apples, pomegranates, bananas, watermelons, muskmelons, guava and grapes. N. Subbaiyan, director, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, says the initiative was started just a week ago, and the patronage is encouraging.

“The orders are delivered within a day’s time. As of now, the online service is restricted to Chennai,” he adds.

The portal can be accessed at https://ethottam.com/.