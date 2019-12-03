Honours for senior artistes

Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented awards to actor Sachu, Carnatic musician Papanasam Ashok Ramani and Gemini group of companies chairman Sudhakar Rao for their contribution to their respective fields, on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan said that as ancient as Tamil music was, it was also modern and youthful.

Minister for Tamil Language and Culture Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, who participated in the event, said that efforts were on to include the Chettinad palaces in Kanadukathan in the Unesco’s heritage sites list. “It has so far been kept in the pending list. The government is taking steps to retain the Creative City tag for Chennai. This year, 4,000 concerts are happening during the December music season. The year we got the tag, it was only 2,700,” he added.