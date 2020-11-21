Honouring Good Samaritans

ALERT, a non-profit organisation that empowers people to act effectively during a crisis and save lives, is organising the fourth edition of the “Alert Being Awards”. The initiative honours Good Samaritans, who have made a difference by saving lives.

Individuals and organisations who have created an impact through life-saving acts or initiatives can send their nominations to www.alert.ngo/aba

This year, the organisers have instituted the ‘COVID Warrior Award’. Individuals and organisations will be selected by an eminent jury panel and the award function is scheduled for January 2021, says a release.

The last date for submitting nominations is December 15.

For more information, contact Gowthem at +91 99440 11115 or write to alertbeingawards@alert.ngo