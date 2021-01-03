Honest drivers return cash, jewels

He returned ₹ 15,000 worth foreign currency that he found while segregating waste.

A 48-year-old Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV) driver for Urbaser came in for praise from residents of Mylapore after he returned ₹ 15,000 worth foreign currency that he found while segregating waste on Sunday morning.

The driver M. Moorthy, 48, will be rewarded by Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj. "I have been working with this company for the past three months. Prior to this I was an autorickshaw driver. I am residing in Kannagi Nagar with my family," said Mr. Moorthy.

He works in Zone 13, Division 181 and has been assigned to drive the vehicle and collect garbage. "I segregate the waste daily as instructed by my supervisor K. Selvam. On Sunday, Mary Chitra, a resident of an apartment complex in Arundale Street handed over garbage. When I was segregating it I found a geometry box and inside I found some currency notes," he said.

There were some foreign currency and two ₹ 500 notes and he called Mr. Selvam. "We then handed it over to its owner. They thanked us," added Mr. Selvam.

Another driver returns chain

Similarly, two weeks ago, a BOV driver handed over a three sovereign chain that was recovered from garbage collected from a house in Parasmeswari Nagar second street, Besant Nagar. "A death had occurred in a house and the next day when BOV driver C. Balu was segregating the garbage from the house, he found the chain. He immediately handed it over to the owner," said R. Satish, officer incharge of Unit 38 comprising divisions 176, 181 and 182.

Mr. Nataraj said that simple and poor people are honest. "This is our country's strength," he said.