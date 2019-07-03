Homepreneur Awards Announces a Third Edition with New Initiatives

The third edition of the Homepreneur Awards has two new initiatives: Homepreneur Circle and Homepreneur Awards Students Edition. While the former would be an exclusive club for ‘Homepreneurs’ to interact with people from various industries, the latter would recognise and encourage young women currently in college and provide them a platform to share their potential business ideas.

Homepreneur Awards (Suyasakthi Virudhugal) was a platform created in an effort to honour and celebrate women doing business from home. These awards have had two successful editions already.

“It has been an uplifting journey over two editions. Season 3 of Homepreneur Awards will be even more inspiring,” said C. K. Kumaravel, Co-founder, Naturals.

“Encouragement begins at home” says film maker and author, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush who launched the third edition of the Homepreneur Awards. The awards are scheduled on September 15.