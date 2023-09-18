HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday rush causes traffic jam on several roads in the city

G.S.T. Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Poonamallee High Road, East Coast Road, Velachery Main Road and the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road were chock-a-block with vehicles; over 850 special buses operated to various places of the State from city

September 18, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The roads around Koyambedu market were teeming with vehicles and shoppers on the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Sunday.

The roads around Koyambedu market were teeming with vehicles and shoppers on the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The city’s arterial roads witnessed severe traffic congestion on Friday and Saturday because of holiday crowd, ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival which is being celebrated on Monday.

G.S.T. Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Poonamallee High Road and East Coast Road and other important roads witnessed heavy traffic with the police having a tough time in managing the situation. With three consecutive days being holidays, thousands headed for their native places. There was overcrowding at major railway stations such as Central, Egmore and Tambaram and the bus termini including Koyambedu, Tambaram and Madhavaram.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Road on which the Koyambedu bus terminus is located was choked with vehicles, as was the G.S.T. Road near Tambaram railway station.On Sunday, the situation eased a bit.

T. Sabarish, a resident of Madipakkam, who had a train to catch from Tambaram on Saturday night, was caught in heavy traffic on Velachery Main Road and the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Extra buses

The Transport department, considering the holidays, operated more than 850 special buses, in addition to the regular 1,250 buses, to various parts of the State from the city on Friday.

A senior official said special buses had been planned to be operated from various districts to the city on Monday.

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic / religious festival or holiday / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.