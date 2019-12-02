Holiday for schools, colleges

Following heavy rain that lashed Chennai and its surrounding areas on Sunday, Chennai District Collector R. Seethalakshmi has announced that schools and colleges would be shut on Monday.
A working day to compensate the rain holiday will be announced later. A holiday was declared for schools in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts too. The registrar of Anna University said exams scheduled for the University Departments (College of Engineering Guindy campus, AC College of Technology campus, Madras Institute of Technology campus, School of Architecture and Planning campus) and the affiliated colleges of Anna University Chennai on December 2, are postponed. The new date of examinations will be announced later. University of Madras exams, scheduled for Monday, have also been postponed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.