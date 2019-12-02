Holiday for schools, colleges

Following heavy rain that lashed Chennai and its surrounding areas on Sunday, Chennai District Collector R. Seethalakshmi has announced that schools and colleges would be shut on Monday.

A working day to compensate the rain holiday will be announced later. A holiday was declared for schools in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts too. The registrar of Anna University said exams scheduled for the University Departments (College of Engineering Guindy campus, AC College of Technology campus, Madras Institute of Technology campus, School of Architecture and Planning campus) and the affiliated colleges of Anna University Chennai on December 2, are postponed. The new date of examinations will be announced later. University of Madras exams, scheduled for Monday, have also been postponed.