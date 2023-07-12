History-sheeter murdered in Villivakkam

July 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old history-sheeter was murdered by a four-member gang on Tuesday in a rent dispute. The police have launched a search for the accused.

The police said Appu, of St. Thomas Mount, had bee renting his autorickshaw to Viji, of Thiruvengadam Street in Villivakkam, for over six months. Over the past few weeks, disputes over the daily payment of rent had arose between the two. A few days ago, Appu assaulted Viji and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay the revised rent. When Appu visited Viji on Tuesday, the latter and three of his friends murdered him, the police said. The Villivakkam police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and are searching for the four accused.