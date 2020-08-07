History-sheeter hacked to death in Kodungaiyur

A 31-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in Kodungaiyur by a gang, due to previous animosity. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.
The victim has been identified as Dhamodharan alias Chellakunju, of Mallikaippoo Colony, Vyasarpadi. He gained notoriety after a series of chain and mobile phone thefts and other thefts. He had criminal cases against him at MKB Nagar and Vyasarpadi police stations.
A few months ago, he clashed with Mohan, an autorickshaw driver in the same area, since the latter passed information about him to the police frequently. In that clash, Mohan was grievously injured and admitted to a private hospital. Police suspect that Mohan then hatched a plan to kill Dhamodharan.
Police said Dhamodharan left his home on Thursday night to see his friends. While he was walking near the Slum Clearance Board tenements, R.R. Nagar, Kodunagairyur, a gang, which came on two bikes waylaid him and attacked him. Even as he was running away, the gang continued to attack him and he died on the spot.
Police recovered his body and have begun an investigation.
