History-sheeter arrested when attempting to steal mobile phones in Chenani

February 03, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old native of Andhra Pradesh was arrested for attempting to steal a mobile phone at a construction site in Alwarthirunagar near Valasaravakkam in Chennai on Thursday.

A police official of Valasaravakkam station said S. Simmachalam, a native of Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, attempted to steal mobile phones when the workers were busy, at a construction site, ot Radhakrishnan Salai in Alwarthirunagar. However A. Kadarlal, the construction supervisor caught hold of the accused when he tried to escape with a few mobile phones. Later, he was handed over to the Valasaravakkam police.

The Valasaravakkam police, after filing a case, found the accused to be a history-sheeter involved in more than five criminal cases including a girl missing case.

The accused was later remanded to judicial custody by the Valasaravakkam police.