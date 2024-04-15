History sheeter arrested for assaulting and abusing a woman in Thiruvanmiyur

April 15, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a 34-year-old history-sheeter for assaulting and harassing a woman on Monday. The accused was arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

A police official of Thiruvanmiyur station said a 32-year-old woman was in the house in Thiruvanmiyur on Sunday when S. Chandru, a resident of Kandanchavadi, in the ruse of asking for drinking water tried to assault her sexually. As she shouted, the history sheeter bit her face and hand and threatened to assault her with a hammer. He also escaped from the place.

Based on a complaint the police team using the CCTV cameras identified the accused and detained him. The accused has several assault cases pending against him.