High Court Chief Justice inaugurates Madras Tax Bar

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari receiving a memento at the inauguration of the Madras Tax Bar in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

‘The MTB would be of great help to youngsters’

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Saturday inaugurated the Madras Tax Bar (MTB).

Addressing the occasion, he said though taxation was not a tough subject, it was not an easy either. It required those practicing it to be constantly updated on various changes and explanations. Sometimes, these changes happen quite often and within the year itself, he added.

The MTB would be of great help to youngsters since senior advocates would be available to guide them, he said. The Chief Justice also unveiled the logo of the MTB and launched their website.

MTB president and senior advocate C. Mani Shankar said it was in 2016 that a group of advocates practicing taxation laws came together on a WhatsApp group. Later, when one of the junior advocates wanted the members to conduct webinars, that too was started and the 200-odd webinars are available online for free viewing. The MTB, he said, aimed at creating a healthy communication between Bench and Bar.

MTB Secretary Aparna Nandakumar said so far they had over 200 members and that they aimed at having retired judges and advocates from other States as well join them.