Heavy rain likely in Western Ghats on July 8

Avalanche in the Nilgiris records 13 cm rain on Thursday

Avalanche in the Nilgiris records 13 cm rain on Thursday

Some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive light to moderate rain till the weekend. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that active southwest monsoon may bring heavy rain to a few districts along the Western Ghats on Friday.

While light to moderate rain are likely to occur in isolated places of the State, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 11, thunderstorms with lightning is possible in one or two places in the State on Friday, said officials.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Avalanche in Nilgiris district received a heavy rainfall of 13 cm. This was the highest amount of rain registered in the State during the day. Among the several places that received moderate rains, those in and around Chennai, including Tondiarpet, Chennai Collectorate (5 cm), Perambur and Villivakkam (3 cm) too received rains.

On Thursday, many places recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m. They include Coimbatore, Valparai (3 cm), Salem (2.4 cm), Kancheepuram and Meenambakkam.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon had become active over the west coast. This may trigger heavy rain over the Nilgiris, Theni and Coimbatore districts on Friday.

The department has issued warning on expected impacts such as mudslides in hilly areas, damages to crops and cattle and increase in level in water bodies and rivers and also agro advisory.

Officials said some places in north Tamil Nadu may get rain for two or three days under the influence of remnant moisture in the atmosphere and movement of convective rain cells.

The day temperature in Chennai remained at 33 degree Celsius, nearly three degree Celsius below average, on Thursday. Thunderstorm with light or moderate rain are likely in some areas on Friday, the officials added.

The State has recorded a rainfall of nearly 10 cm, which is 54% in excess of its normal rainfall so far this season since June 1.

IMD Response

Meanwhile, the department has clarified that it has not issued any warning related to severe cold wave in the State.

This comes in the wake of social media messages on cold wave to prevail in connection with the earth's movement far away from the Sun.