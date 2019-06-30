Heatwave-like conditions in Chennai to prevail till Tuesday

Blistering heat has returned to the city and the conditions are expected to stay that way till Tuesday, with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heatwave-like condition may prevail over coastal and interior areas for the next few days owing to the low pressure brewing over north Bay of Bengal. On Saturday, both the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, which is nearly four degrees more than the average temperature for the season.

Meteorological Department officials said that the westerly and northwesterly winds led to the heatwave -like conditions in the city.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said it would take one more day for the low pressure area to form and another two days for it to move inland in a north, northwest direction. After which it could change to a southwesterly direction over the State and provide respite from the soaring heat. Until then, interior areas and coastal places, including Puducherry and Karaikal, would have to endure the heat. Some districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Vellore may experience light rain during the evenings due to convective activity, he said.