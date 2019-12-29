‘Healthcare needs urgent attention’

The quality of healthcare in the country needs urgent attention, said T.S. Ravikumar, president, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri, on Saturday.

Addressing the convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), he said the absence of patient safety meant allowing preventable harm to happen in the health sector.

Arguing that unsafe care can be labeled as a disease, he said that it was probably among the top ten causes of mortality.

Highlighting that students of technology can play a role in tackling the issue, he said man-to-man, machine-to-machine, and machine-to-man interfaces must improve patient safety.

The future

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and big data are the future, and India should adapt to transformation in these areas, he said.

Damodar Acharya, former chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said technology and customers’ needs were fast changing, and were leading to an era of personalised manufacturing instead of mass production.

T.R. Paarivendhar, Member of Parliament and founder-chancellor of SRMIST, presided over the function in the presence of P. Sathyanarayanan, president, SRMIST.

Sandeep Sancheti, vice-chancellor, SRMIST, presented the annual report.

A total of 5,884 students received their medals, ranks and degrees at the convocation.