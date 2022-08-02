Health officers told to take up vaccination of school, college students

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has instructed all deputy directors of health services to take up school and college-based COVID-19 vaccination drives to cover students left out for the first dose and due for the second dose.

According to the directorate, a total of 19,46,532 students aged 12 to 14 years have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 91.77%. About 13,96,273 persons have received the second dose vaccine in this age group.

In the 15 to 18 years category, a total of 30,43,911 persons have received the first dose. This accounted for 90.97%. The second dose coverage stood at 76.24%. In the above 18 years category, the first dose coverage reached 95.63%, while the second dose coverage was 88.62%. So far, the precautionary dose was administered to 37,37,820 persons.

As of July 31, a total of 30,08,471 persons were yet to receive the first dose of vaccine. About 91,28,001 persons were due for the second dose. A total of 3,87,97,116 persons were due for the precaution dose.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam instructed all DDHS to advice the city health officers, municipal health officers and block medical officers to take necessary steps to conduct school vaccination for those who were left out for first dose and due for second dose, and college vaccination for those left out for first dose, due for second dose and precaution dose to control the infection among the students community.