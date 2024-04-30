Head of Kudali Sringeri Maha Sansthanam to visit Chennai on May 4

April 30, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Srimad Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the Kudali Sringeri Maha Sansthanam, Karnataka, Sri Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, will visit Chennai on May 4.

After taking the Sanyas Deeksha and ascending the peetham, Sri Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, the 72nd Peethadhipati is doing Vijaya Yatra for the first time in Tamil Nadu and visiting the city on May 4. Pattana Pravesham (traditional welcome to the city) and Shobha Yatra (procession) from the Kolkata Kali temple in West Mambalam have been scheduled in the evening. It will conclude at the Ayodhya Mandapam around 6 p.m. After reaching the venue, the Mahaswamiji will speak at the gathering.

He will be staying in the city till May 11 and will take part in and bless multiple events, including the Sahasra Chandi Maha Yagam, organised by Sri Jagadguru Veda Parayanam Trust at the Ayodhya Mandapam. During the week-long visit, the Mutt Camp will be in Besant Nagar and Darshan is open for everyone. Devotees can contact 9282229545 or 9731731154 for further details.