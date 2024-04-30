GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Head of Kudali Sringeri Maha Sansthanam to visit Chennai on May 4

April 30, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Srimad Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the Kudali Sringeri Maha Sansthanam, Karnataka, Sri Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, will visit Chennai on May 4.

After taking the Sanyas Deeksha and ascending the peetham, Sri Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, the 72nd Peethadhipati is doing Vijaya Yatra for the first time in Tamil Nadu and visiting the city on May 4. Pattana Pravesham (traditional welcome to the city) and Shobha Yatra (procession) from the Kolkata Kali temple in West Mambalam  have been scheduled in the evening. It will conclude at the Ayodhya Mandapam around 6 p.m. After reaching the venue, the Mahaswamiji will speak at the gathering.

He will be staying in the city till May 11 and will take part in and bless multiple events, including the Sahasra Chandi Maha Yagam, organised by Sri Jagadguru Veda Parayanam Trust at the Ayodhya Mandapam. During the week-long visit, the Mutt Camp will be in Besant Nagar and Darshan is open for everyone. Devotees can contact 9282229545 or 9731731154 for further details.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.