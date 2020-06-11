Chennai

HCL Foundation joins Corpn.’s initiative to revive city’s coasts

Mission clean beach: ‘Revive Chennai’s Coasts’ initiative aims at promoting adoption of beaches.

Mission clean beach: ‘Revive Chennai’s Coasts’ initiative aims at promoting adoption of beaches.   | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

The year-long drive includes clean-up, sensitisation activities

HCL Technologies’ corporate social responsibility arm, HCL Foundation, has joined hands with Greater Chennai Corporation and Environmentalist Foundation of India to launch “Revive Chennai’s Coasts” initiative.

The campaign aims at sensitising residents along the coast about the hazardous impact of ocean pollution and initiate localised community-based solution through a participatory model for behavioural change, according to a statement.

The year-long campaign consists of coastal clean-up and to bring about awareness in Chennai, which is home to the world’s second longest beach.

In the first phase of the campaign, the three partners will kick start clean-up and sensitisation activities in and around the 5-km beach stretch between Ashtalakshmi Temple in Besant Nagar and Kottivakkam.

Further, as part of its commitment to help improve the coastal ecosystem in 25% of the Chennai’s coastline by 2025, HCL Foundation will create ‘Young Community Leaders’ in the form of ‘Ocean Fellows’ as an innovative and sustainable solution to ensure the prevention of waste accumulation, it added.

The “Ocean Fellows” will undergo rigorous training by Environmentalist Foundation in the areas of Leadership, Management and Social Innovation, the statement said.

Post training, the fellows will join various community volunteering efforts such as adoption and maintenance of a beach stretch, sensitising visitors on the use of plastic, to introduce ocean friendly fishing practices, enhanced management of harbours and fish landing sites, eco-sensitisation amongst fishing villages etc., it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hcl-foundation-joins-corpns-initiative-to-revive-citys-coasts/article31808249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY