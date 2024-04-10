GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hawkers try to capitalise on Narendra Modi’s roadshow in T. Nagar, but fail

We were shooed away by the police, they say

April 10, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Chennai

Meghna M.

While T. Nagar was bathed in orange and green, the hawkers who usually walk the length of Pondy Bazaar were hoping to make a killing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, but were quite disappointed.

A. Selvam had bought ₹3,000 worth of merchandise to sell at the roadshow. Armed with pictures of Mr. Modi and BJP State president K. Annamalai, lotus flower pins, and photo-stickers, he was ready to break even. “But I haven’t even sold ₹100 worth of merchandise. We were shooed away by the police the moment they saw us. As a daily wage labourer, where else would we go,” he said.

Though people were interested in buying the items, he couldn’t set up shop anywhere. “Now, I have so many items to sell and nobody to buy, so I plan to take the train today to Vellore and sell them there at the next roadshow. At least, I may be able to break even,” Mr. Selvam added.

The story was the same for R. Sumithra and V. Chitra, who had come with sundal and mixture. “All of it is going bad. Not a single soul bought it. We came here once the crowd settled in at 3 p.m. We entered but apart from the one or two packets that we sold, the rest will be wasted,” Ms. Chithra said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.