Chennai

Habitual offender held for burglary in Chennai

The laptop and a jewellery reovered from the accused   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Choolaimedu Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old habitual offender for breaking into a house and decamping with jewellery and other valuables.

Police said on the night of January 5, G. Jennifer, 32 had gone out after locking her house located in Sowrashtra Nagar. On her return, she found the lock of her house broken open, 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a laptop missing.

On her complaint, police investigated and scrutinised CCTV footage. They traced the accused with the help of the Cyber Crime Wing of the Triplicane Police arrested the accused Kalam, alias Abdul Kalam, 21 of Thoraipakkam. ₹6 lakh worth of jewellery and a laptop were seized from him. Kalam was involved in burglaries, thefts and robberies in the Tiruvanmiyur, Neelankarai, Elephant Gate and Flower Bazaar Police station limits, police said.

