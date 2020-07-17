Gun seized from DMK MLA’s house

The Tiruporur police recovered one more gun and boxes containing pellets from the house of a DMK MLA on Thursday.

A clash between the groups of DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman ‘Imayam’ G. Kumar, over a land dispute, took place on Saturday. According to the police, the groups have been at loggerheads over the issue for a few years. Mr. Kumar accompanied by his men built a path to the property, which was opposed residents, including Lakshmipathy, father of the Mr. Idhayavarman.

In the melee, Mr. Lakshmipathy was attacked. Infuriated over this, the MLA allegedly fired two rounds at the rival group, injuring an onlooker identified as Srinivasan. Three FIRs were registered based on complaints from Mr. Lakshmipathy, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Srinivasan. “We have arrested a total of 22 persons, 11 on each side including the MLA, in connection with the case. Two guns were seized,” a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, the police searched the MLA’s house after taking court permission. “We recovered pellets and another gun. We are checking if it licensed,” a senior police officer said.