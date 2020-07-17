Gun seized from DMK MLA’s house

The Tiruporur police recovered one more gun and boxes containing pellets from the house of a DMK MLA on Thursday.
A clash between the groups of DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman ‘Imayam’ G. Kumar, over a land dispute, took place on Saturday. According to the police, the groups have been at loggerheads over the issue for a few years. Mr. Kumar accompanied by his men built a path to the property, which was opposed residents, including Lakshmipathy, father of the Mr. Idhayavarman.
In the melee, Mr. Lakshmipathy was attacked. Infuriated over this, the MLA allegedly fired two rounds at the rival group, injuring an onlooker identified as Srinivasan. Three FIRs were registered based on complaints from Mr. Lakshmipathy, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Srinivasan. “We have arrested a total of 22 persons, 11 on each side including the MLA, in connection with the case. Two guns were seized,” a senior police officer said.
On Thursday, the police searched the MLA’s house after taking court permission. “We recovered pellets and another gun. We are checking if it licensed,” a senior police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath