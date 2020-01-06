Guidance to students after schooling, says Minister

The State government is taking steps to ensure students are skilled and have guidance on what to study after schooling, said Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan.

He was speaking at the release event of two books — Vidhyasamdhaan Azhagu, a collection of stories for children authored by S.Madasamy and Ulagam Pirandhadhu Namakkaga, a book on life skills for young students compiled by the Agaram Foundation.

“From next week, we will be offering English classes to students across schools to improve communication skills. There are many students who are confused after schooling. We are taking steps to tie up with industries to help with skill development of students,” he said.

Actor Surya, the founder of Agaram Foundation, said that they began work over 10 years ago with the aim of helping underprivileged students with access to education. “We have been working as a big family and there are several people and donors who have helped us sustain the work we do.” Speaking about Vidhyasamdhaan Azhagu, Mr. Surya said that the book would provide an insight not only to children but also to adults. “Every child is different and it is important to encourage their individuality which is what the book emphasizes on as well. Workshops on life skills and building self-confidence have been an important part of any student's journey with Agaram Foundation. The book is a compilation of the questions, discussions and thoughts shared during these sessions.” As a part of the event, students who have been aided in their education by the foundation shared their stories and Mr. Surya broke down on listening to the struggle of a student from Thanjavur district.

K.R. Nagaraj, managing director, Ramraj Cotton, Mariazeena Johnson, chancellor, Sathyabama Institute of Science and technology and Sathyamoorthy, director, Saravana Stocks were present and received the first copies of the books.