Growing canine strength worries citizens

Many attribute it to disruption in the animal birth control programme

Residents in the suburbs of the city are concerned over the rising number of community dogs. They blame it on disruption in the implementation of the animal birth control programme.

M. Harish, a resident of Ambattur, said there were 200 to 300 dogs on the streets of Vijayalakshmipuram and small children playing on the streets were scared to venture out of their homes because of this.

He wanted the officials of the Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation to take steps to take away these stray dogs. Social activist V. Santhanam attributed the rise in the number of community dogs to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He rued that the Pallavaram Municipality had stopped the animal birth control programme.

A number of animals injured in dog fights were roaming the streets with little help coming from the local authorities or any non-governmental organisations.

A senior official of the Corporation said the animal birth control was being implemented at all the three centres at Pulianthope, Kannammapet and Lloyds Colony, with more than 70 to 80 dogs being rounded up daily based on complaints from citizens. He said the civic body had taken steps to control the number of community dogs even during lockdown.

Vinodkumar of the Blue Cross of India said although they had closed the Outpatient ward for treating pets, an exclusive WhatsApp number had been opened for the public to reach them for rescuing and treating any wounded stray animal.