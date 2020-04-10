Chennai

Grocery kits for ₹500

Ten lakh bags of groceries, with 19 items, will be sold through fair price shops in the State.

Priced at ₹500 apiece, the bag will contain toor dal and urad dal (500 g each); gram flour (250 g); salt (1 kg) and edible oil (250 g), apart from pepper and mustard (100 g each), among other items. The Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society has procured all commodities. The arrangement has been made to cater to requirements of people, as prices of groceries might go up in the light of the lockdown, according to a circular issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on Friday.

Chennai has been allotted 57,000 bags; Tiruchi 38,000 bags; Coimbatore 42,000 and Madurai 45,000 bags. The highest number of bags (65,000) has been earmarked for Villupuram district. Salem, the home district of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, will get 50,000 bags, the circular states.

