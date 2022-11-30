Greater Chennai Corporation to reclaim 252 acres in Kodungaiyur dumpyard

November 30, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The reclamation of the Kodungaiyur dump through bio-mining is likely to begin at an estimated cost of ₹648 crore. The project is aimed at mitigating pollution in north Chennai.

The Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to send the proposal to the Tamil Nadu government. Councillors who spoke before the resolution went through said the project was expected to reduce the number of deaths caused by pollution in the neighbourhood.

“Over 8 lakh persons are residing in the area. Many residents have died of pollution,” said a councillor. Following a demand from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that it would reclaim the dump in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the directions of the National Green Tribunal. The Corporation has already implemented the bio-mining project at the Perungudi dump to reclaim 200 acres.

Of the 342.91 acres vested with the Corporation at Kodungaiyur, around 252 acres, which is filled with legacy waste, will be reclaimed.

Dumping by the GCC started in the 1980s. The site is estimated to have 66.52 lakh tonnes of solid legacy waste dumped from zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi requested Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) in 2021 to appoint a consultant for the preparation of a detailed feasibility report and offer transaction advisory services for the reclamation of the Kodungaiyur dump. TNUIFSL appointed the consultant in January this year.

The Corporation, in consultation with experts from Anna University, IIT Madras, TNPCB and TNUIFSL, decided in March to reclaim the dump by bio-mining 73.9 lakh cubic metres of waste. The civic body will also conduct IEC activities in the area to reduce the impact of pollution.