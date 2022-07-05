Greater Chennai Corporation to collect ₹500 as fine from people without masks in public areas

Special teams, led by a sanitary inspector, have been formed to enforce the rules

All commercial establishments have been directed to ensure physical distancing and advise customers to wear masks. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Persons visiting public places in Chennai need to mandatorily wear masks, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials will collect a fine of ₹500 from persons found without a mask in malls, theatres, markets and commercial complexes. On Wednesday, teams of officials are expected to visit areas such as Ranganathan Street, Pondy Bazaar, George Town, Anna Nagar Second Avenue and Washermenpet MC Road to enforce the rules. The teams will be led by a sanitary inspector.

The Corporation has initiated various measures, including vaccination camps, to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The number of cases in the city has been increasing in the past two weeks. Corporation officials have been monitoring the patients to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The civic body has also asked the 8.68 lakh residents who have yet to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination to get the shot. Arrangements have been made to help 3.76 lakh persons, including senior citizens, frontline workers and persons with comorbidities, to get booster doses at primary health centres.