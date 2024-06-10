Greater Chennai Corporation to carry out inundation charting to identify roads that become slushy during rains

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will carry out inundation charting to find localised blocks in all zones, where roads become slushy during rains.

According to 2023 estimates, more than 320 localised blocks experiencing inundation have been reported in the city. The number has been increasing in areas where infrastructure projects are in progress. GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has ordered officials to look into areas where slush formation is seen due to infrastructure works and water stagnation.

“For the next few days, we do have a rain forecast. Like last year, the challenge of thunderstorms is that in isolated zones, sudden bouts of 4 to 5 cm rain, such as in Teynampet on June 6, leads to unexpected inundation. This is due to unexpected drain blocks or storm-water drains (SWD) clogged with silt,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

“During earlier rains, we identified such places and worked to prevent waterlogging. Slushy roads in areas where the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board works are in progress will be handled by removing excess earth. We have asked all work agencies to barricade the worksites and put up proper signage. We will station staff on rotation throughout the day and also in the night,” the GCC Commissioner said.

In areas such as Madhavaram, Puzhal, and Ice House, the GCC has received complaints about slushy roads during rains. “On Saturday, we got complaints from Madipakkam too. Same may be the case in other zones where we had rain. Also, these showers aid in inundation charting as they help us identify localised blocks that can be rectified,” he said. The civic body will focus on bus route roads to get the details about inundation during rains.

The civic body will compile a list of areas with inundation caused as a result of projects by government agencies, information technology cable-laying companies, and others. Officials in all the 15 city zones have been asked to check the status of ongoing works, when they were taken up, and estimated completion date, including the post-project restoration work. The civic body will also prepare a similar list for proposed works.

“Unless we get the agency-wise details and review the same, we will continue to have cases of public grievances of slow progress of development works. Traffic issues are reported because of slushy roads and encroachments,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Citing the slow pace of Metro Rail work in Nanganallur, he said this could impact the traffic flow during rains, unless interior roads and diversions were managed with police assistance.

“Metro Rail work on Mount-Poonamalee Road is fast, but the arterial road needs constant resurfacing. Metro Rail work at Arcot Road, Greenways Road, R.K. Mutt Road, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Madhavaram, Aynavaram, Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar are all in various stages of implementation,” he added.