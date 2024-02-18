Greater Chennai Corporation holds meetings to resolve issues caused by plastic ban

February 18, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started conducting meetings with residents and traders in the city in the presence of officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to find a solution to civic issues caused by banned plastic products. Following the meetings, the civic body plans to facilitate the procurement of environmentally-friendly alternatives to plastics at an affordable cost to help the traders.

Residents’ associations have been demanding the GCC, State government, and the Government of India to initiate measures to reduce the production cost of environmentally-friendly materials.

S. Kumara Raja, a resident of Velachery, said the price of eco-friendly materials had risen over the past few years. “During Shivaratri last year, I purchased 10-inch areca leaf plates for ₹6 per plate. This year, their price has increased to ₹8 per plate. The government should reduce the production cost of eco-friendly materials and provide subsidies. The price of eco-friendly materials used in the distribution of prasadam in temples has also increased. The government should intervene,” he added.

T.V. Shemmozhi, Anna Nagar ward 104 Councillor, said more than 200 traders and residents in his ward participated in the meeting on Saturday in the presence of TNPCB and GCC officials to find a solution to the issue of banned plastic items.

“Many food vendors in Anna Nagar have been using banned plastic items. They say the eco-friendly alternatives are not affordable to them. We have compiled a list of such items for traders, including lotus leaf and bamboo plates, rice-husk and wooden cups, jute bags, paper straws, edible cutlery items, and sugarcane bagasse plates. Traders’ groups will get support to procure these items at an affordable price. We are starting WhatsApp groups of traders in our ward to sensitise them about this,” he said.

Geetha Ganesh, Secretary of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, Velachery West, said banned plastic bags had clogged storm-water drains in their area, leading to flooding. “Single-use plastics are still in circulation as the alternative products are costly, and traders may not be able to meet their costs. Plastics are one of the major reasons for flooding in many areas,” she said.

“Consumers need to take bags while shopping, and the vendors and public should be fined a hefty amount for using single-use plastics. Small vendors cannot afford alternatives, and thereby, plastics are still in use by flower, vegetable, and fruit vendors. We must also admit that awareness has risen, and even some small vendors don’t use single-use plastics,” Ms. Ganesh said.