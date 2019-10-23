Govt. to arrange study tour of archaeological sites

The government will arrange a study tour of archaeological sites in the State for students to promote awareness of Tamil culture.

Speaking at a function organised by News7 for presentation of Tamil Ratna Awards, Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami said all students should understand the significance of Tamil culture and heritage. “The information on Tamil culture compiled by excavations should be shared with all the students. They should visit all the sites where excavations have been carried out. High Court Justice Kirubakaran has suggested such a programme for students,” he added.

Stressing the need for promotion of Tamil, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the State government has funded the Tamil Chair in foreign universities. “The excavation sites will promote understanding about the life of ancient Tamil people,” he said.

On the role of media and the judiciary in creation of awareness about policy decisions, Mr. Palaniswami said the media should create awareness about welfare schemes and infrastructure projects. “The government cannot promote public health without the support of the people. Dengue cases have increased after the rains. Dengue can be controlled only with the support of the people. Government employees alone cannot clean the entire area of Chennai Corporation. People should reduce breeding sources in their neighbourhoods. Residents should keep their neighbourhoods clean,” he said.

He gave away Tamil Ratna Awards to 14 eminent persons. M.S. Swaminathan was awarded the Tamil Ratna 2019 for his contribution to agriculture. A special award was conferred posthumously on ‘Crazy’ Mohan. Muthalankurichi Kamarasu also received a special award. Among the awardees are: Kattaikoothu Rajagopal, Tho. Paramasivan, Pralaiyan, Casteless Collective, Satish Sivalingam, Ravindra Kumar, Govind Bagavan, Sibi Selvan, Barathi Baskar, Vizhiyan and Naleena Praseedha.