Govt. issues show cause notice to Nadigar Sangam

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a show cause notice to the office-bearers of the South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) asking why a special officer should not be appointed to manage its affairs.

The notice from the Principal Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department dated October 5, states that complaints have been received from the members regarding the financial and administrative mismanagement of the Nadigar Sangam.

‘No effective machinery’

As per the complaints there is no effective machinery in place to oversee the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building. The notice further states that after the tenure of the office-bearers ended on October 2018, concerns have been raised that the day-to-day activities of the society, including disbursal of benefits for needy members, have been stopped. Members have said that they are unaware as to whom they should raise their concerns in the sangam. While the election for the new office-bearers of the sangam took place in June this year, the results have not yet been announced as a case regarding the polls is pending before the Madras High Court. Actors Nasser, Vishal and Karthi had served as president, secretary and treasurer of the association respectively and contested in the elections as well.

The notice further states, “The fact remains that the declaration of election results and consequent assumption of charge by the committee members is likely to get delayed on account of pendency of election-related disputes in the honourable High Court. As a result, disbursement of funds to the poor artists in the form of educational fund, medical support and other activities have come to a halt.”

Based on the reports from the District Registrar, IG of Registration and the Additional Advocate II of Tamil Nadu, the government has said that they have accepted the recommendation to appoint a special officer. The government has asked for an explanation from the office- bearers as to why action should not be taken to supersede the committee and appoint a special officer.