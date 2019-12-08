Govt. eye doctors to be trained in paediatric ophthalmology: official

The Health Department is in the process of training government ophthalmologists in paediatric ophthalmology, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

At the inauguration of SYNERGY-2019, the annual conference of Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmic Society of India (SPOSI), at Sankara Nethralaya on Saturday, she said there were 320 ophthalmologists in the government sector in the State.

“Recently, the Chief Minister inaugurated 32 tele-ophthalmic centres in every district. This will be at the primary health centres or health sub-centres, so that people living in remote areas can gain access to ophthalmologists in tertiary centres, thereby enabling early screening and treatment,” she said.

A worrying issue

N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Private Ltd, said the incidence of myopia in India was quite worrying.

“Literature and research shows that the reduction in outdoor activities is a significant reason for not being able to slowdown the progression of myopia,” he said.

“Media has a role in raising awareness and bringing facts to light through news and articles,” he said.

During the two-day conference, experts from India and abroad will discuss topics, including various types of strabismus and latest treatment modalities. Among others, T.S. Surendran, organising chairman of SYNERGY-2019; Pradeeep Sharma, president of SPOSI; Khokhar S., incoming president of SPOSI; Yogesh Shukla, secretary, SPOSI; and Sumita Agarkar, organising secretary, SYNERGY-2019 spoke.