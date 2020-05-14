Govt. clarifies G.O. on superannuation

The State government on Thursday issued clarifications on the implementation of its recent decision to increase the age for superannuation of its employees from 58 to 59 years.

Chief Secretary Shanmugam clarified that the orders issued would not apply to those government servants, who have attained the age of 58 years on or before May 1, 2020 and are re-employed.

Likewise the G.O. was not applicable to those teaching staff such as teachers, lecturers, professors, etc, who have already retired prior to May 2020 but re-employed for the remaining academic year.

As to whether the retirement age of 60 years needed to be increased to 61 in respect of the government servants whose age of retirement was 60 at present, he said the G.O. No: 51 issued on May 7 shall not be applicable to them. “They shall retire at the age of 60 years.”

The government also clarified that the G.O. was not applicable to the government servants, whose services were retained under Rule 56 (i) (c) of Fundamental Rules and not allowed to retire on or before April 30, 2020 due to disciplinary proceedings pending against them.

To a query as to whether the G.O. would be applicable from the date of issue of orders or it takes retrospective effect, he clarified that it was applicable to all those who are in regular service as on May 7, 2020 and due to retire on superannuation from May 31, 2020.