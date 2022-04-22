Governor pitches for awareness of autism

‘It is a natural disorder which needs to be acknowledged’

Governor R.N. Ravi (centre) interacting with T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, at the inauguration of an international conference on autism at Kattankulathur on Friday. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro Chancellor (Academics), is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘It is a natural disorder which needs to be acknowledged’

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said autism is a natural disorder which needs to be acknowledged and not to be denied. Medical intervention through occupational therapy will be helpful to those suffering from it.

Mr. Ravi was inaugurating an international conference on ‘Recent Advancements in Autism-Global Perspective’, organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology on its campus at Kattankulathur on Friday. He underscored the need for creation of awareness among the people of this disorder. He said more than 10 million persons were affected by autism.

He said the Central government had planned to help children with autism through the appointment of special educators at all schools by passing legislation in Parliament in 2014. But the measure could not be implemented because a group of educational institutions went to court.

P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), SRM Institute of Science and Technology, welcoming the over 1,500 delegates, said that as per the statistics available, one in every 100 children was affected with autism in the world. It was one in 89 in India.

T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said the occupational therapy centre was more than 25 years old and had treated more than 5,000 patients.

Lt. Col. A. Ravikumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences), SRM Institute of Science and Technology, spoke.