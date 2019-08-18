Governor lauds Tamil Nadu's transplant programme

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the well-coordinated and efficient process instituted under the Tamil Nadu Cadaver Transplant Programme has contributed significantly to the State’s dramatic turnaround in the number of organ transplants.

Shortly after inaugurating an international conference on Minimally Invasive Liver Surgery and launching a multi-organ transplant centre at GEM Hospital on Saturday, he said the State was recognised as a leader in organ transplantation in the country. The cadaver transplant programme was considered the best in the country, he said. Citing national statistics, he said 5 lakh in India die due to non-availability of organs. For organ donation to become widely accepted, he said there was a need to change the attitude both at an individual and organisational level.

C. Palanivelu, founder of GEM Hospital, said a study among children in Coimbatore found that 30% of them had a fatty liver, 16% were overweight and 12% were obese. P. Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital, Chennai and Asokan, chief executive officer, of the hospital were present.