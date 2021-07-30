Chennai

Governor distributes awards to doctors

Special Correspondent

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday distributed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Awards to 31 doctors for their exemplary services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Raj Bhavan release said the Governor hailed doctors for working round-the clock to save lives since the onset of the pandemic. In the process, many had succumbed to the virus, he said.

Congratulating the award recipients, the Governor said he wished they would be motivators to inspire the next generation in the medical field.

K. Senthil, president of the TN Medical Council and D. Marudhupandian, vice president were among the participants.


Comments
