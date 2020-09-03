Government Kilpauk Medical College to set up post COVID-19 care clinic

The clinic will address the day-to-day problems faced by COVID-19 patients who have recovered, and help them in the long run

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital is all set to start a separate post-COVID-19 care clinic. The hospital was already following up on patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and required more than 28 days of hospitalisation, and will now launch a separate facility that will serve as a post-COVID-19 outpatient/rehabilitation unit.

To date, a total of 7,022 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to KMC. Of these, 6,232 have been discharged, according to hospital authorities.

P. Vasanthamani, dean of KMC, said such a facility has been functioning for nearly a month at the hospital, and they are now setting it up as a separate ward now. “Patients who required treatment for more than 28 days were brought under a programme for follow-up in a separate ward,” she said, adding that the hospital has already taken up a study of patients.

The post COVID-19 OP and rehabilitation facility will have doctors from medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation and psychiatry. “The purpose of the post COVID-19 follow up clinic is to address day-to-day problems faced by patients and help them in the long-run. Nearly 90% of patients do not have any health issues. But around 20 to 30% of those who had severe COVID-19, experience health problems such as dry cough, excessive sweating, breathlessness and psychological issues such as depression in the post COVID-19 period,” she explained.

Patients would be advised on appropriate diets as per their requirements, physiotherapy, and would also be provided with counselling. “If a patient has a dry cough, we will advise modifications in diet, drinking of hot water and avoiding cold beverages. A few patients with breathlessness can use oxygen concentrators, and work within their lung and physical capacity,” she added.