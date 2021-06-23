‘Government can prefer traditional fishermen for inland leases’

Several organisations working for the welfare of fishermen have urged the State government to ensure that traditional fishermen are given priority when it comes to giving leases for fishing rights in inland waterbodies.

“In many places, officials are conniving with those who are using fishing as a stop gap means to make money. They just ask these men to register as fishermen cooperative societies by roping in one man who knows fishing,” said K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.

He also added that they were not against people of other communities, including Nadars and Vanniyars, who have been fishing traditionally in certain pockets.

Ko. Su. Mani, of the Meenavar Makkal Sangam, said now that the department had been renamed to include the welfare of fishermen too, the government should ensure that traditional fishermen get the benefits due to them.

“During summer, since waterbodies dry up, they do not have any work and thereby no income. They must be provided a dry-season dole and also a flood-time dole. Their societies should also provide opportunities for life savings like those of sea-faring fishermen,” he demanded.