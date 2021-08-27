Chennai

Government announces major road projects for Chennai

Junction jam to end: A flyover connecting Rajiv Gandhi Road and Sardar Patel Road is proposed to be built at Madhya Kailash at a cost of ₹56 crore.   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The State government will implement road infrastructure projects at a cost of ₹403 crore to ease vehicular traffic congestion in Chennai, along with Metro Rail, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu announced in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

A flyover will be constructed at the Madhya Kailash junction at a cost of ₹56 crore to connect Rajiv Gandhi Road and Sardar Patel Road, he said in the House. A 3.14 km-long elevated corridor would be constructed on Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road at Ramapuram and Mugalivakkam junctions, he said. An underpass would be constructed at Mount Medavakkam Road-Inner Ring Road junction.

A pedestrian subway and service road would be constructed to connect East Tambaram with West Tambaram and Mudichur. A link road would be laid to connect Tambaram Shanmugam Road with the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway, he said. “In the first phase, detailed project reports for these two projects would be prepared at a cost of ₹80 lakh,” he said.

Mr. Velu said that the Highway Research Station would be upgraded with modern equipment for research to make it a world-class institution.


