Government and aided schools to reopen on January 6

The government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on January 6 after half-yearly holidays instead of January 4 as announced earlier.
While this announcement issued by the Directorate of School Education (DSE) mentioned only government and government-aided schools, there was no separate announcement from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools till Friday. This left doubts over whether matriculation schools will function on Saturday. Sources in the DSE said postponement was due to counting of votes of rural local body elections getting extended in many districts. “Infrastructural arrangements made in schools for counting have to be removed, which cannot be done overnight. Moreover, officials involved in the counting process need a break,” a senior official said.
The date was already postponed, anticipating delay in the counting process that began on Thursday.
