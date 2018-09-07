Goondas Act invoked in Ayanavaram rape case

The city police on Thursday invoked provisions of the Goondas Act, detaining 17 persons who were arrested for committing aggravated sexual assault on a girl in Ayanavaram, for a year in prison.

The all-women police, Ayanavaram, in July, arrested 17 persons, mostly services staff of an apartment complex, for allegedly committing aggravated sexual assault on a girl in the gated community in Ayanavaram, for a period of nearly seven months beginning January.

The victim, a hearing impaired girl, was a resident of an apartment in Ayanavaram and was subjected to sexual assault by the liftman Ravikumar and his two accomplices. Other staff in the apartment also raped her, and threatened her with death if she informed her parents about it.

Ravikumar, 56, Suresh, 32, Rajasekar, 40, Erald Bross, 58, B.J. Sugumaran, 65, and 12 others were arrested by all-women police, Ayanavaram, and were lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.

Case registered

The offenders were booked under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 506(ii)(criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 5(Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9 (Aggravated sexual assault), 10(Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 12 (Sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

On Thursday, the City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan issued orders detaining the 17 suspects under Goondas Act so that they cannot come out of the prison on bail for a year.

The orders were issued based on the recommendations of the investigation officer.

The orders said that it was necessary to prevent such persons acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.