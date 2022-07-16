Goondas Act invoked against Mylapore double murder accused

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 21:11 IST

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 21:11 IST

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has issued orders invoking Goondas Act against 14 criminals, including two accused in the Mylapore double murder case

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has issued orders invoking Goondas Act against 14 criminals, including two accused in the Mylapore double murder case

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has issued orders invoking Goondas Act against 14 criminals, including the two arrested for the double murder in Mylapore. On May 7, Srikanth, 58, and his wife Anuradha, 53, who just returned from the U.S. in the early morning, were allegedly murdered by their driver at their house in Mylapore. Their bodies were buried in a house near Mamallapuram and the driver, Krishna, 44, a Nepali national and his associate Ravi Rai, 42, who were on run were nabbed by city police in Andhra Pradesh. They have been remanded in judicial custody since then. Three accused K. Dillibabu, 29, Washim Basha, 34, and Thamim Babu, 38, of Royapuram, who were arrested for the murder of a DMK functionary, are among the others in the list of 14 accused who have been detained under Goondas Act.



Our code of editorial values