Goods wagon derails near Chengalpattu, suburban train services to Chennai hit

Preliminary reports indicated that 10 of the train’s 38 wagons derailed, damaging the track

December 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

A number of wagons of a goods train, coming in from Thoothukudi, derailed near the Chengalpattu railway station on Monday (December 11, 2023) morning. The derailment caused disruptions in the EMU services to Chennai, affecting office-goers.

Preliminary reports said the goods train, with 38 wagons was laden with iron material and other items. The wheels of 10 wagons disengaged from the track, derailing the train, and also leading to the track getting damaged.

Railway staff rushed to the site of the accident, and work was on-going to restore the track. 

However, many commuters, office- goers and college students were left stranded at Chengalpattu railway station as services of Chennai-bound EMU trains were affected.

“From 7 a.m., there has been no train from here and we are waiting at the station. There is no announcement as well, about when services will be restored,” a commuter at Chengalpattu station said. 

EMU services from Egmore and the arrival of express trains from southern districts have also been affected.

