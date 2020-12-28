Gold worth ₹2.47 crore seized at airport

About 4.77 kg gold worth ₹2.47 crore was seized at Chennai airport by Chennai Air Customs and three passengers, including an airport staff, were arrested.
On Monday morning, after a flight from Dubai landed, while all the passengers deboarded, one passenger alone went to the transit toilet and came out with another person, according to a release. After he came out, officials searched and recovered two white packets in his trouser pockets.
M. Nizhalravi worked as a software engineer with Info Soft Digital Design Services Pvt. Ltd (IDDS), an outsourced agency of Airport Authority of India, the release said.
He later said a passenger Niyamthullah Hadi had kept the gold in the toilet. The packets had gold bars weighing 3.14 kg of gold, gold chains and ear studs that weighed 3.2 kg worth ₹1.66 crore and both Niyamthullah Hadi and M. Nizhalravi were arrested.
On Sunday, four passengers from Dubai concealed 11 bundles of gold paste weighing 1.5 kg in the rectum and Abdul Nasar, a passenger, was arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath