Gold chain snatched from policewoman

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 21:14 IST

A bike-borne duo snatched a gold chain from a policewoman while she was riding her two-wheeler in Egmore on Friday.

The police said constable Priya was returning home early on Friday in Pudupet. Two persons who followed her on a two-wheeler snatched her chain near Police Officer’s Mess and fled.