Chennai

Gold chain snatched from policewoman

A bike-borne duo snatched a gold chain from a policewoman while she was riding her two-wheeler in Egmore on Friday. 

The police said constable Priya was returning home early on Friday in Pudupet. Two persons who followed her on a two-wheeler snatched her chain near Police Officer’s Mess and fled.


