Gold chain snatched from policewoman
A bike-borne duo snatched a gold chain from a policewoman while she was riding her two-wheeler in Egmore on Friday.
The police said constable Priya was returning home early on Friday in Pudupet. Two persons who followed her on a two-wheeler snatched her chain near Police Officer’s Mess and fled.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.