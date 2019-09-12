Gold and laptop seized at airport

About 1.5 kg gold and several laptops were seized at Chennai airport and one person was arrested, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Vijayaragavan had come from Singapore to Chennai via Mumbai. When officials checked his baggage on suspicion, they found three gold bars weighing 300 g worth ₹12 lakh. Similarly, in another case, Nur Lina Binti Abdullah who arrived from Malaysia had concealed 582 g of gold worth ₹ 23 lakh. She was arrested, the release said.

In two other cases, Mohamed Haroon Rasheed and Rizwan Fazulhag had come from Kualalumpur and both were detained on suspicion. Officials who conducted checks found that they had hidden 669 g of gold worth ₹26.6 lakh. Also, they had 20 used laptops. Further investigations are on.