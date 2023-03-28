HamberMenu
Gleneagles Global Health hospital in Chennai commemorates completion of 504 kidney transplantations

Over 75% of the organ donors in the transplantation procedures were women, doctors said

March 28, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tenkasi S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary and Project Director, World Bank Aided Tamil Nadu Integrated Agriculture Modernisation Project and Alok Khullar, CEO of Gleneagles Global Health City and K. Muruganandham and P. Muthukumar, doctors at the hospital, along with kidney transplant donors and recipients | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hospital has completed 500 renal transplantations. This was no mean task said Tenkasi S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary and Project Director, World Bank Aided Tamil Nadu Integrated Agriculture Modernisation Project.

Participating in an event organised to commemorate the completion of the 500 renal transplantations, on Tuesday, Mr. Jawahar wished the management well in future endeavours, including the setting up of a hospital within the city, the launching of a robotic surgery programme and liver, small bowel and pancreas transplantations. 

K. Muruganandham, Head of the Department and Senior Consultant, Department of Urology, GGHC hospital, said kidney transplantation surgeries involve multi-departmental coordination and completing a total of 504 renal transplantation surgeries was a big achievement. Dr. Muruganandham said the highlight was performing renal transplantations for 26 children who had multiple health complications. He said renal transplantations for children were rare, but with the committed support of a good anaesthetist team and post-operative nursing care, this achievement was made possible. 

P. Muthukumar, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, GGHC Hospital, said over 75% of the organ donors were women; of the blood relatives who donated their kidneys, 47% were mothers, 19% wives and 12% sisters. He also thanked the families of the deceased patients from whom kidneys were used for transplantations. 

Alok Khullar, CEO, GGHC, also spoke on the occasion.

