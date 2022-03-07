She was spotted near Madhya Kailash within two hours and brought back home

She was spotted near Madhya Kailash within two hours and brought back home

A 14-year-old girl, addicted to Korean dance videos on social media, ran away from her home in Madipakkam on Saturday as her father forced her to focus on studies. She was rescued within two hours by the police.

The 14-year-old is a Class IX student at a private school and is from a middle class family. Her parents are well-educated. On Saturday morning, she packed her dresses and left home without telling her parents. Her father lodged a complaint with the Madipakkam police station.

The family said the girl became addicted to videos of Korean dance on Instagram. The addiction started after she started using the mobile phone to attend online classes. Her father reportedly scolded her for being addicted to videos and told her to focus on studies. Upset with this, the girl left home and was wandering in the city.

The police spotted her near Madhya Kailash with the help of the GPS in the mobile phone that she was carrying. She was reunited with her parents by Assistant Commissioner of Police Frank D. Ruban and Inspector Sivakumar after advising her.