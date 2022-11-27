Get your running shoes out for this charity marathon 

November 27, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Madras Round Table 1 (MRT 1) is organising Chennai Runs, a charity marathon, on December 11 in the city to raise funds for the treatment of paediatric cancer in association with Mahesh Memorial Trust, an NGO dedicated to creating awareness about paediatric cancer and its treatment.

The first edition of Chennai Runs, to begin from Olcott Memorial High School Ground, Besant Nagar, will have 3km, 5km, 10km, and 21km categories open to the public, students, corporate employees. In addition, there will be the Champions with Disability run.

The participants will get an event t-shirt, and a finisher medal. The runners taking part in the 5km, 10km, and 21km timed-run categories will be given a timing chip, embedded in the race bib. Upon completion, they can obtain an e-timing certificate.

The 3-km category is a non-timed run. The public can register online at www.chennairuns.com till November 30, 2022.

Mahesh Memorial Trust was established in the memory of composer and music director Mahesh Mahadevan who passed away in October 2002 after battling cancer for 13 years. The building of the Mahesh Memorial Paediatric Oncology Centre at the Adyar Cancer Institute is one of the projects of the Trust.