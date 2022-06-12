GCC to improve quality of healthcare services 

Secondary care facilities at 15 locations are also expected to benefit from the quality assessment

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to assess the quality of healthcare facilities, strengthen the health system through improved access to services and quality of care.

At present, each of the 140 primary health centre registers over 100 patients daily. The number is expected to increase after the improvement of access to services. Secondary care facilities at 15 locations are also expected to benefit from the quality assessment. Standards pertaining to service provision, clinical care, infection control, patients rights, quality management, support services, inputs and outcome are expected to match global benchmarks soon. The civic body has begun the process of certification for five hospitals, according to the National Quality Assurance Standards. It is developing a pool of 90 internal assessors to speed up the process.

Officials said the digital health system development of Chennai Corporation had been aligned with the State’s plan to move ahead with population health registry. The civic body will document biomedical waste management systems in place for urban health facilities at over 158 locations. It will also enumerate hospitals having more than 20 beds to assess services. Health officials will ensure the availability of services according to specific local health needs in each of the 200 divisions in the Corporation, assessing different geographical areas’ health prevalent problems.

Officials said the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank had allocated $40 million for upgrading the infrastructure in Chennai Corporation hospitals to boost the quality of care for residents.

More than 20 lakh residents in low income neighbourhoods, including poor families in one lakh flats maintained by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, depend on the healthcare provided by the Urban Primary Health Centres and Urban Community Health Centres of the Chennai Corporation in the 15 zones of the city.

With the legal agreements signed by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, line agencies have recently held a series of meetings with the bank officials about implementation of the project.