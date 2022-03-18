GCC to demolish 410 encroachments in Ramapuram Lake

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 20:58 IST

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 20:58 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated action against 410 encroachments in Ramapuram lake, following an order of the Madras High Court.

According to a press release, notice has been issued under the provisions of Section 220 and Section 222 of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919.

The civic body has issued notice to owners of 50 buildings in Royapuram zone to vacate the premises. Notice to lock and seal 26 buildings has been issued. The civic body has started collecting information about unauthorised buildings constructed without approval of the civic agency, the release said.

The city has 12 lakh residential and commercial properties, constructed after obtaining approval of the planning authorities.